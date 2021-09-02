Gang assaults 10-year-old boy in West Haddon causing a head injury

A 10-year-old boy has been assaulted by a group of teenagers in Northampton.

The assault happened yesterday afternoon (September 1) between 4pm and 5pm in West Haddon playing fields in Northampton Road.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "A group of young people approached a 10-year-old boy and assaulted him, causing a cut to the back of his head.

"The group has been described as being of secondary school age."