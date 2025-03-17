Games consoles, headsets and laptops stolen during burglary at Northampton home

Games consoles, headsets and laptops were among items stolen during a burglary at a Northampton home.

The incident happened at a home in Stenson Street, between 7.30am on Tuesday, March 11 and 5.45pm on Wednesday, March 12.

Police say the offender/s smashed a side window and damaged a rear door at the property. Game consoles, laptops, headsets and shoes were among the various items stolen during the incident.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in Stenson Street between the relevant times.

Witnesses or anyone with information, including CCTV or doorbell footage, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000143382.