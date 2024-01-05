Further appeal for dashcam footage after woman left with serious injures following collision on A45 near Northampton
Police have released a further appeal for dashcam footage after a serious collision left a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.
The driver of a white Ford Luton box van, travelling from junction 16 of the M1 towards Daventry on the A45 Flore bypass, was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction.
The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious leg injuries in the collision.
A 34-year-old Daventry man arrested in connection with the collision has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash cam footage of it or of either vehicle beforehand, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000772482.