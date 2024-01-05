News you can trust since 1931
Further appeal for dashcam footage after woman left with serious injures following collision on A45 near Northampton

A Daventry man was arrested in connection with the collision, but has been released on bail
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jan 2024, 15:30 GMT
Updated 5th Jan 2024, 15:31 GMT
Police have released a further appeal for dashcam footage after a serious collision left a woman in her 20s with serious injuries.

The incident happened on the A45 between Flore and Weedon at 6.45pm on Saturday, December 16.

The driver of a white Ford Luton box van, travelling from junction 16 of the M1 towards Daventry on the A45 Flore bypass, was in collision with a silver Volkswagen Polo travelling in the opposite direction.

The incident happened on the Weedon bypass on December 16 at around 6.45pm.

The driver of the Polo, a woman in her 20s, suffered serious leg injuries in the collision.

A 34-year-old Daventry man arrested in connection with the collision has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the collision, or who has dash cam footage of it or of either vehicle beforehand, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000772482.