Full list of knife amnesties taking place across Northamptonshire as part of national knife crime campaign
A number of knife amnesties will be taking place across Northamptonshire this week as part of a national campaign to tackle knife crime.
Members of the public are encouraged to drop into any of the events to hand in any unwanted bladed articles and speak to members of their local Neighbourhood Policing Team.
Below are details of all the Neighbourhood Policing Team surgeries from Tuesday (November 14) to Sunday (November 19).
Tuesday, November 14
Bellinge shops, Fieldmill Road, Northampton 9.30am to 10.30am
Olden Road shops, Rectory Farm, Northampton 11am to midday
Standens Barn shop car park, Walledwell Court, Northampton 12.30pm to 1.30pm
West Glebe Park, Corby 2pm to 3pm
Costcutter car park, Billing Brook Road, Northampton 2pm to 3pm
St John’s Road shopping precinct, Kettering 5pm to 7pm
Wednesday, November 15
Newnham Road shops, St Davids, Northampton 5pm to 7pm
Kings Cliffe Active 9.30am to 10.15am
Oundle Co-Op11am to 11.45am
Thrapston Co-Op1.45pm to 2.30pm
Raunds Asda3pm to 3.45pm
Thursday, November 16
Finedon Recreation Ground 9.30am to 10.15am
Co-Op, Earls Barton11am to 12.15pm
High Street, Wollaston 1.30pm to 2.15pm
Irchester Village Hall 2.45pm to 3.30pm
Friday, November 17
Phoenix Parkway, Corby 6pm to 7pm
Saturday, November 18
Tesco Extra, St Marks Road, Corby 3pm to 4pm
Sunday, November 19
Station Road Co-Op car park, Desborough 10am to midday
Sainsburys car park, High Street, Burton Latimer 2pm to 4pm
Morrisons Oakley Road, Corby 3pm to 4pm