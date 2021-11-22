Fresh appeal after boy, 13, has knife held to his neck in Rushden robbery

Police are investigating

Police have made a fresh appeal for information after a 13-year-old boy had a knife held to his neck in a robbery in Rushden.

The boy was playing baseball with friends in Moor Road, near the derelict building in Oakley Road, when two older teenage boys approached them at about 3.45pm on October 25.

One of the pair took out a knife and asked the boy to hand over his baseball bat before holding the knife to the victim's neck, taking the bat and running away.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The victim was left shocked but physically unharmed.

A police spokesman said: "The suspect with the knife is described as a white boy aged 15 to 17, around 5ft 8in and of small build.

"He had short brown hair and a pale complexion, and was wearing a black balaclava, a blue puffer jacket with a black hood, and a black jacket.

"The second boy was wearing a hat and black face mask.

"Officers are now appealing for anyone who may have been driving down Moor Road, Washbrook Road or Oakley Road, between 3pm and 5pm, to check their dashcam footage to see if anything pertinent to the investigation was captured.