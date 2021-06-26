Fraudster Kettering parking firm employee ordered to pay back her ill-gotten gains

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A fraudster who used her Kettering employer's credit card for personal purchases has been told she must pay back ill-gotten gains of £10,000.

Louise Pettit, 36, was the human resources manager at parking firm Total Parking Solutions and had an allocated business credit card as a trusted employee.

But while working at the firm, who are based in Kings Court in Kettering Venture Park, she abused her position by using the card to make numerous unauthorised purchases for her own personal gain in 2019.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pettit, of Dumble Close in Corby, was later charged with fraud intending to make a gain of £10,157.01, which she admitted earlier this year.At Northampton Magistrates' Court this month she was sentenced to a community order with rehabilitation activities.

Magistrates ordered her to pay compensation of £10,000, court costs of £85 and a surcharge to fund victim services of £95.