Fraudster jailed after stealing bank card and more than £2,000 from 96-year-old Northampton man

A fraudster has been jailed after stealing a bank card from a 96-year-old Northampton man and then using it to take out cash and buy goods, totalling more than £2,000.

Lisa Macardle appeared at Aylesbury Crown Court on January 17, where she pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation.

The 39-year-old targeted elderly victims in June 2023, who received calls from a man pretending to be from their bank and telling them a courier would pick up their old bank cards, according to Thames Valley Police.

One of Macardle’s victims was a 96-year-old Northampton man. The man received a call from a man stating there was an issue with his bank card on June 23, 2023.

Lisa Macardle.

Later that day, Macardle attended the victim’s address in Northampton and the victim handed over his bank card.

Macardle then used the bank card to withdraw £500 from an ATM in Leicestershire and make a purchase of Apple products at Currys in Milton Keynes for £1,648 and an attempt to purchase further Apple products to the value of £3,305.99 at Currys in Aylesbury, which was unsuccessful.

Similarly, Macardle withdrew £500 from an ATM and spent £3,838.01 on Apple products in John Lewis using a 98-year-old Dorset woman’s bank card. The fraudster also targeted a 91-year-old woman from Hampshire and used her bank card to withdraw £250 from an ATM and to spend £3,786 on Apple products in Currys. Thousands of pounds of other purchases, transfers and ATM withdrawals were unsuccessful.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Duncan Wynn of the Central Fraud Unit, said: “Our message to offenders is clear, we will pursue, arrest and charge you.

“To protect yourself from being a victim of courier fraud, individuals should exercise caution when receiving unsolicited calls or requests for sensitive information. It is essential to verify the identity of the caller by independently contacting the purported organisation using official contact information, such as the phone number listed on their website, bank cards or statements.

“Additionally, individuals should refrain from disclosing personal or financial details over the phone and remain sceptical of any requests for immediate action or secrecy.”

Macardle was sentenced on the same day she pleaded guilty. She was jailed for two and a half years.