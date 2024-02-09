Fourteenth man jailed for wholesale drugs operation which used Northampton business as a front

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fourteenth man has been jailed in connection with a wholesale drugs operation, which used a Northampton business as a front.

Romarjo Kanaj, previously of Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (February 9) for sentencing.

The 27-year-old was a ‘trusted associate’ of Arber Alliu, aged 36, who was using his business, Bar Café Milano in Wellingborough Road, Northampton, as a front.

Romarjo Kanaj.

Kanaj was involved in facilitating trips to both Milton Keynes and Devon for the purposes of supplying cocaine in huge amounts.

From the Wellingborough Road business, Alliu was overseeing the sale of large volumes of cocaine to contacts in Barnstaple in Devon, as well as directly to users across Northamptonshire, with the help of trusted associates.

During police raids, large seizures of cocaine and cannabis were made, along with a total of more than £110,000 in criminally obtained cash, several phones, a hydraulic press for the wholesale preparation of cocaine and an illegal CS spray branded ‘Armerican Style Nato Super Paralisant’.

Other searches uncovered designer watches including Rolex, Breitling, Versace and Tag Heuer.

Senior investigating officer Detective Sergeant Chris Sewell said: “I am really pleased that we have secured another jail sentence as part of this investigation and I hope it demonstrates the seriousness with which we take offences such as this.

“I would like to once again thank the team from EMSOU for their hard work, thoroughness and diligence, qualities which they have demonstrated throughout this case and the reason why it has been so successful.

“Tackling drug harm remains a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police and I am really pleased our regional team has been able to bring down this significant criminal network.”

Kanaj was jailed for 12 years for his part in the criminal enterprise.

Sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 24, 2023:

1. Arber Alliu, aged 36, of Cyclamen Close, Northampton: 14 years.

2. Dritan Duka, aged 42, of Adnitt Road, Northampton: 10 years and five months.

3. Bruno Lepuri, aged 23, of Grove Road, Northampton: 10 years and 10 months.

Sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on August 25, 2023:

4. Mariglen Azizaj, aged 28, of Goldings Road, Northampton: two years and 11 months.

5. Arif Behari, aged 52, of St Johns Street, Northampton: three years and seven months.

6. Nicolajus Skolskis, aged 37, of Colindale Street, Milton Keynes: 10 years and six months.

7. Matas Svedas, aged 29, of Pascal Mews, Oakgrove, Milton Keynes: five years.

Sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 7, 2023:

8. Romarjo Aliraj, aged 29, of Prentice Court, Northampton: two years and eight months.

9. Bledar Hyska, aged 48, of Limestone Grove, Houghton Regis, Dunstable: four years and six months.

10. Kai Smalldon Roach, aged 29, of Meadow Brook, Roundswell, Barnstaple, Devon: seven years and six months.

11. Elis Llanaj, aged 33, of St Johns Street, Northampton: four years and 10 months.

Sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on October 20, 2023:

12. Samuel Phillips, aged 25, Park Avenue, Sticklepath, Barnstaple, Devon: nine years and six months.

13. Ionut Turca, aged 32, of Cowper Street, Northampton: four years and nine months.