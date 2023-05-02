Four women attempted to steal items from Next in Riverside Retail Park
They made a getaway in a red car after staff stopped them
Four women attempted to steal items from Next at Riverside Retail Park before they drove off in a red car.
Today (May 2), Northamptonshire Police is appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on the afternoon of Monday, March 6.
A police spokeswoman said: “Four females entered Next and selected items before attempting to leave the store without making payment. As staff stopped one of the women, the others left items on the floor and got into a red car, believed to be a Ford.
“Officers believe the women in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000144355.