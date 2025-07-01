Four rogue landlords banned from renting properties for life after running dodgy HMOs in Northampton

Four rouge landlords have been banned from renting properties for life, after running unlicensed and poorly maintained Houses of Multiple Occupancy (HMOs) in Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dimitrii Viconschi, Karlis Cernihs, Vadims Oblivoks, and Aleksejs Cugurovs will no longer be able to act as landlords or have any involvement in the managing or letting of rented accommodation anywhere in England.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) obtained a banning order, which was handed down by the First Tier Tribunal after a virtual hearing on April 3 this year, following extensive investigations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four are now barred for life from being the landlord of private rented accommodation, or acting as a letting agent, after they were prosecuted for serious breaches of housing legislation.

Four rogue landlords have been barred for life after operating dodgy HMOs in Northampton.

Councillor Charlie Hastie, WNC Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “This outcome sends a clear message that we will not tolerate landlords who put profit before people.

“We are committed to protecting tenants and ensuring that all rental properties meet the legal standards for safety and quality.”

The banning order comes after the landlords were prosecuted for operating unlicensed and non-compliant HMOs across Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WNC uncovered a rent-to-rent scheme where the offenders leased properties and illegally sublet them as HMOs without licences.

According to the council, the homes were in poor condition, with serious safety and maintenance issues, including, a lack of fire safety measures and means of escape, inadequate maintenance of living spaces and communal areas, failure to maintain water supply and drainage, absence of waste disposal facilities and failure to provide required documentation.

Details of sentences:

Viconschi, of Salisbury Street, Northampton, was fined £40,000, on March 23, 2023 at Northampton Magistrates Court.

Oblikovs, of Selwyn Road, London was fined £1,500, on March 23, 2023 at Northampton Magistrates Court.

Cernhis, of Wycliffe Road, Northampton was fined £60,000, on March 23, 2023 at Northampton Magistrates Court.

Cugurovs, of Stanley Street, Northampton was fined £270,000 on March 23, 2023 at Northampton Magistrates Court, however this was appealed to Crown Court. On September 20, 2024 the fine was increased to £351,000.