Four men used axe to break their way into Northampton property, police report
Four men broke into a Northampton property using an axe, police have reported.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Tresham Green, Northampton.
A police spokesperson said: “The incident happened on Monday, October 13, between 10.30pm and 10.50pm, when four males in dark-coloured clothing broke into a property using an axe.
“Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
“Please quote incident number 25000602524 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.”