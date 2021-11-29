Four men jailed for total of 92 years of the death of Northampton man

Four men have been jailed for a total of 92 years for the death of a Northampton man who found them trying to break into his home.

The men were trying to steal cannabis plants that were being grown by Christopher Allbury-Burridge at his home in Raseburn Road, Kingsley, in the early hours of December 11 last year.

He tried to stop the group but was stabbed in the chest and died on the kitchen floor.

Christopher Allbury-Burridge

Jordan Parker, aged 25, Calum Farquhar, aged 24, and Rakeem Leandre, aged 26, were all convicted of murder in September following a trial which also saw Joel Cyrus, aged 26, convicted of manslaughter.

They returned today, Monday November 29, to be sentenced at Northampton Crown Court.

Parker, of Chingford Road, Walthamstow, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for Mr Allbury-Burridge’s murder. He was also given 15 years for conspiracy to rob, and 22 months having admitted possession of an offensive weapon in relation to the knife used, all to run concurrently.

Farquhar, of Liverpool Road, Leyton, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for murder, plus 17 years and 6 months for conspiracy to rob and possession of an offensive weapon, to run concurrently.

Jordan Parker

Leandre, of Brewers Court, Norwich, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for murder, and a further 17 years and 6 months for conspiracy to rob and possession of an offensive weapon, to run concurrently.

Cyrus, of Whitney Road, Leyton, was ordered to serve 14 years for manslaughter and 14 years for conspiracy to rob, to run concurrently.

Speaking the case, senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Joe Banfield, of EMSOU, said: “First and foremost our thoughts today are with Christopher’s family, who have borne the devastating pain of his death and the process of securing justice for him with dignity and courage.

“Christopher was a much-loved, family-oriented man, and no sentence will ever make up for his loss. However, I hope that knowing those who caused his death will spend so long in prison is of some small comfort to his loved ones.

Rakeem Leandre

“Today’s result demonstrates that offences of this nature are taken very seriously – these four men deliberately targeted Christopher’s home thinking to commit the perfect crime, which could never be reported. They were reckless in the force they were prepared to use to benefit themselves, and tragically Christopher paid with his life. Now they will rightly spend a significant proportion of their own in jail, where I hope they reflect and atone for their actions.

“My final words are of thanks to the investigative team, whose tireless efforts in tracing and identifying the defendants allowed us to prove their guilt in court, and secure justice for Christopher and his family.”

Calum Farquhar