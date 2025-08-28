Four men, including former senior Northampton Conservative councillor Phil Larratt, plead not guilty to 40 historic sex offence charges
Larratt, aged 68, of Highfield Road, Abington, stood in the dock on Wednesday August 28, alongside three co-defendants.
The clerk read out all 40 charges to the men, who stood in the box together. Thirty related to John Armer, seven to John Bandy, two to David Ball and one to Phil Larratt.
Larratt is charged with one count of indecent assault against a person over the age of 16, alleged to have taken place decades ago. He pleaded not guilty.
Armer, aged 63, of Kettering Road, entered not guilty pleas to 30 counts, including several alleged indecent assaults against a child dating back several decades.
Bandy, aged 88, also of Kettering Road, pleaded not guilty to seven counts.
Ball, aged 47, of Banks Street, Blackpool, denied two charges.
The Crown Prosecution Service said the trial could last up to six weeks
Recorder Cox told the men to return to court on February 9 for a case management hearing.
All four men were released on unconditional bail.