Four men arrested and two injured after early hours fight in Northampton town centre
Four men have been arrested – and two have been left injured – after an early hours fight in Northampton town centre.
The incident happened at around 4am on Sunday (February 16) in Horseshoe Street.
Police say a fight broke out between multiple men. Two sustained injuries, “none of which were life threatening or life changing thankfully”, according to Northamptonshire Police.
Three 21-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.