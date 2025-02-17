Four men arrested and two injured after early hours fight in Northampton town centre

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 17th Feb 2025, 11:52 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Four men have been arrested – and two have been left injured – after an early hours fight in Northampton town centre.

The incident happened at around 4am on Sunday (February 16) in Horseshoe Street.

Police say a fight broke out between multiple men. Two sustained injuries, “none of which were life threatening or life changing thankfully”, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Three 21-year-old men and a 20-year-old man were arrested in connection with the incident and have been released on police bail pending further enquiries.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice