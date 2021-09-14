Four men arrested and suspected illegal drugs seized following assault in Irthlingborough

Four men have been arrested in Irthlingborough in connection with assault and drugs offences.

A man was assaulted in Welford Close at around 3.45am this morning (September 14) and two suspects fled from the scene when police arrived. Subsequent searches led officers to an address in Addington Road, where four men were arrested and a number of susbstances suspected to be Class A drugs were discovered and seized.

A 25-year-old Irthlingborough man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and affray and a 31-year-old Irthlingborough man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply.

Four men were arrested at a property in Addington Road, Irthlingborough this morning. Photo: Google Maps

Two men from Slouth, aged 22 and 28, were also arrested on suspicion of actual bodily harm and possession with intent to supply.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: All four remain in police custody today, September 14, and enquiries continue, with increased police patrols taking place in the area for community reassurance."