Four fly-tippers fork out £5,500 over rubbish dumped on Northampton streets

Four residents have been told to cough up a combined £5,681 after dumping bags of rubbish on Northampton streets.

West Northamptonshire Council prosecuted all four after they failed to pay £150 fixed penalty notices. Cabinet member David Smith pledged: “Northampton residents have been clear they want their streets cleaned up. We hope the message is becoming clear to that minority of people who think the rules don’t apply to them — our Neighbourhood Wardens want to clean up this town just as much as residents and won’t hesitate when enforcing the legislation around environmental crime."

The cases heard by Northampton magistrates included sacks left in St Paul’s Road, Semilong, two days before a weekly waste collection, piles of rubbish left near the Raceourse, and a sack left in bushes near the offenders home in Broadmead Avenue — where residents have wheelie bins to dispose of rubbish. The cases were:

LAURA SUKI, aged 30, of Louise Road. Deposited household waste in the vicinity of Bat & Wickets pub at the entrance to the Racecourse on January 14, 2022. Plea: Guilty. Fined £400.00, pay costs of £400. Total: £800

SHER ALI, aged 25, of St Pauls Road. Deposited six refuse sacks containing general domestic rubbish outside property in St Pauls Road on August 16, 2022. Proved in Absence. Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £140, pay costs of £1,000.Total: £1,490

ANZELIKA LASKOVA, aged 36, of Broadmead Avenue. Deposited a black refuse sack containing general domestic rubbish on the corner of Longland Road and Broadmead

Avenue on August 17, 2022. Verdict: Proved in absence. Fined £350, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £140, pay costs of £1,000.Total: £1,490

DANIEL MOISA, aged 24, of Harefield Road, Northampton. On or before January 9, 2020, knowingly caused the deposition of controlled waste in Crestwood Road without the authority of a current waste management permit. Plea: Not Guilty; verdict: found guilty. Fined £660, pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £66, pay costs of £1,575. Total: £2,301