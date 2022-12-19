Four fined for dumping rotting rubbish on Northampton streets at height of heatwave

Councillors vowed to continue clamping down on fly-tippers in Northampton after magistrates hit four more residents with court bills totalling £4,000 for dumping rubbish on streets at the height of the summer heatwave.

All four wound up in court after ignoring £150 fixed penalty notices issued by West Northamptonshire Council neighbourhood wardens who found piles of rubbish around a street bin and rotting waste in sacks and carrier bags left outside properties for up to four days before weekly collections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor David Smith, cabinet member for regulatory services said: “People placing bags out early can be a terrible nuisance especially if they are ripped open by animals. And I’m very glad to see we’ve caught someone dumping waste around the street litter bin like they believe it will be magically gobbled up somehow.

Four people wound up with hefty fines for dumping rubbish in streets earlier this year

"I’m fed up with seeing it, and it is hugely disrespectful of neighbours who have to look at it and the workers who have to clean it up.”

Three of those charged who failed to appear at court were each fined £300 and ordered to pay £1,000 costs plus a £120 surcharge to fund victim services. They were:

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ Heber Luwawu, aged 20, of Bailiff Street who was alleged to be responsible for large amount of rubbish found piled around a street bin at the corner for Bailiff Street and Lorne Road on June 30.

■ Charlotte Smith, aged 20, who had put out sacks of waste outside her address in Hampton Street on July 12, two days before collection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

■ Michelle Harris, aged 37, was held responsible for more rubbish bags found dumped near her property in Naseby Street on July 26, also two days before collection.

In a fourth case, wardens found rubbish bags dumped on Naseby Street on August 15, four days before collection. Daniela Muresan, 31, of Naseby Street challenged a £150 penalty but appeared in court on December 6 and pleaded guilty to putting her waste out before the refuse collection for that area. She was fined £200 and ordered to pay £100 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Northamptonshire Council launched its Fly-tipping Charter earlier this month setting out how it will work to tackle environmental crime. The Charter includes a detailed plan of action including targeted patrols, the use of CCTV, and working with residents, businesses, and town and parish councils to avoid fly-tipping and gather intelligence to prosecute.

The Charter includes a detailed plan of action, demonstrating the steps that are being taken to tackle the issue, including targeted patrols, the use of CCTV, and working with residents, businesses, and town and parish councils to avoid fly-tipping and gather intelligence to prosecute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Smith added: “We are absolutely committed to tackling fly-tipping across West Northamptonshire and creating a cleaner environment for everyone, and our new fly-tipping charter sets out how we will do that.