Four 'dangerously out of control' dogs seized and woman arrested after attack in Northampton
Four “dangerously out of control” dogs have been seized and a woman has been arrested, following an incident in Northampton.
On Thursday (April 11), just before 11.45am, police were called to a home in Wellingborough Road, after receiving reports of “a group of dogs being dangerously out of control at an address”.
The incident left one person injured and another dog seriously injured. The pet needed immediate veterinary attention. woman was also arrested in connection with the incident.
A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "On Thursday, April 11, Northamptonshire Police received a report of a group of dogs being dangerously out of control at an address in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.
"Officers attended and found one person had suffered minor injuries and a dog that had to be taken to a vet immediately after the incident after suffering injuries.
“Four dogs were contained and seized by officers and an investigation has begun into the incident, including enquiries to establish the breed of the dogs involved. The dogs will remain at the kennels until the investigation concludes.
“A 20-year-old Northampton woman arrested on suspicion of offences under the Dangerous Dogs Act in relation to the incident has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 24000210842.