Four boys arrested after teenager threatened with machete inside Northampton bowling alley

Four boys have been arrested after a teenager was threatened by a gang with a machete inside a bowling alley in Northampton.

The incident happened between 7.35pm and 7.55pm on Wednesday, April 26 at Tenpin at Sixfields in Weedon Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Five males approached the victim armed with a machete and wooden bats. One of the offenders broke a pool cue before the group left the premises.”

The victim was an 18-year-old man, police also confirmed.

Four boys from Northampton, aged 17, 17, 16 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody.

