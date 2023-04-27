News you can trust since 1931
Four boys arrested after teenager threatened with machete inside Northampton bowling alley

Police say five males approached the victim with a machete and wooden bats

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 16:08 BST

Four boys have been arrested after a teenager was threatened by a gang with a machete inside a bowling alley in Northampton.

The incident happened between 7.35pm and 7.55pm on Wednesday, April 26 at Tenpin at Sixfields in Weedon Road.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Five males approached the victim armed with a machete and wooden bats. One of the offenders broke a pool cue before the group left the premises.”

The incident happened at Tenpin in Sixfields.The incident happened at Tenpin in Sixfields.
The victim was an 18-year-old man, police also confirmed.

Four boys from Northampton, aged 17, 17, 16 and 14, have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently in police custody.

Officers would like anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any information, to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000252058.