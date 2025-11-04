Four arrests made after series of burglaries across Northamptonshire where jewellery and cash stolen

Four arrests have been made after a series of burglaries across Northamptonshire, where jewellery and cash were stolen.

The burglaries have been taking place since October 2 and involve the offenders gaining entry through a rear door. Once inside, cash and jewellery are often stolen, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Four arrests have been made – two men from Milton Keynes aged 27 and 29, a 31-year-old man from Leighton Buzzard and a 36-year-old man from Northampton. All four remain in police custody at this time.

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Peters said: “We never underestimate how much becoming a victim of burglary can affect a person. Your home is the one place you are meant to feel safe from the outside world and burglars completely violate this right.

“That’s why we have a dedicated Burglary Team to tackle these offences, and I am pleased that we have made four arrests in connection with this series.

“I would ask our communities to remain vigilant to any suspicious activity in their area and to contact us immediately if they see anything out of place. This will allow us to respond in good time and hopefully bring any offenders to justice.

“Finally, and I want to caveat this by making it clear that the only people responsible for a burglary are the burglars themselves, I would encourage everyone to review their home security and do everything they can to make their home as unattractive a target as possible.

“Anyone who witnesses any suspicious activity in their area is encouraged to contact us at the earliest possible opportunity so we can respond in good time."

Police have also released advice on how to keep your home safe:

Tips for keeping your home safe:

Keep front and back doors locked at all times and keep keys and valuables out of sight and reach from cat flaps, letterboxes and downstairs doors and windows.

Close, and ideally lock, all windows when you're not in the room.

If it's dark before you get home, use timer switches to turn on the lights – change the times that the lights come on, to create the illusion that someone is moving around inside the house. Plug-in dusk-to-dawn lights are also popular.

Keep shrubbery and hedges at the front of the house pruned to below one metre – remove any cover for a burglar to work unseen and give your neighbours every chance to spot something suspicious.

Consider investing in home security cameras, including ones for the doorbell, to deter offenders and capture any suspicious behaviour.