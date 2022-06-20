Four arrested after tip-offs lead to police find drugs and cash during Daventry raids

Four men were arrested after police found "significant amounts” of class A drugs and cash during raids on properties in West Northamptonshire on Thursday (June 16).

Officers confirmed the swoops followed tip-offs from locals concerned at dealers using kids as street sellers in the Daventry town centre.

Four residential properties and five vehicles were raided during the operation involving neighbourhood teams from Northampton, Daventry and South Northamptonshire.

Police force their way through a front door during one of a number of drugs raids in the Daventry area

Police released video showing a front door being demolished to gain entry and the search of a white Audi.

Sergeant Jonathan Davis-Lyons said: “The warrants have been conducted primarily to target the drug supply across the area where juveniles are being used to conduct street dealing in the town centre.

“This has been an intel led operation where we’ve had a vast amount of community led intelligence that has indicated there are drugs being supplied across the Daventry area.”

All four men, aged between 23 and 49 years old, were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply class A and class B drugs. All four were later released on police bail pending further enquiries.

Tackling serious and organised crime and drug harm are two of the Northamptonshire Police Matters Of Priority, were launched in May.