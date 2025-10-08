Former racing driver given six-month driving ban after going 96mph along Northants A-road
Mark Blundell, aged 59, of Arrington, was not in attendance at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 8 but his barrister entered a guilty plea to the offence on his behalf.
The speeding offence was committed at 11.50am on November 30, 2024 when Blundell drove a Land Rover on the A14 Cold Ashby near Junction 1 Overbridge in Northamptonshire.
The former F1 driver, who competed from 1991 to 1995 and won prestigious automobile race 24 Hours of Le Mans in 1992, admitted to travelling at a speed exceeding the legal limit of 70 miles per hour on the dual carriageway road.
Blundell received five points on his driving licence and this resulted in a six-month disqualification, as well as being ordered to pay a total of £1,042 in fines, costs and victim surcharge.