Former nurse imprisoned after stealing over £8,000 from blind man, 71, she cared for in Northampton

A former senior nurse has been imprisoned after fraudulently stealing more than £8,000 from her 71-year-old blind patient - who has since passed away - to fund her drug habit.

Loleta Johnson, aged 56, of Nicholls Court, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday, October 5 after pleading guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position.

The court heard that a carer visited the 71-year-old victim on January 15, 2021 when he asked her to read out his bank balance. It was lower than expected and the carer could see that several transactions had been leaving his account by frequent cheque payments over eight months.

Sinjin Bulbring, prosecuting, said the victim did not authorise any of these payments and asked his carer to get in touch with his bank.

The court heard that Barclays confirmed the account receiving the money belonged to Johnson, a senior nurse, who was responsible for the primary care of the victim.

Police discovered that a total of £8,612 had been transferred from the victim’s account to Johnson’s account between May 2020 and January 2021 and frequent transactions varied between £100 and £550, the court heard.

The court heard that the victim passed away on July 28, 2022 before he could provide a victim personal statement so his sister provided one instead

She said the betrayal caused her brother a great deal of stress and anxiety and he seemed a “different person” afterwards. She added that their parents were victims of fraud during World War Two, which she said stuck with them but made them into “good, honest people.”

Mr Bulbring said: “There was abuse of trust and she deliberately targeted the victim based on his vulnerability.”

Johnson has one previous conviction for an offence of dishonesty - making a false statement - in 2004.

Chantelle Stocks, in mitigation, described how - during the fraudulent activity - Johnson found herself in a deeply entrenched period of Class A drug use, using cocaine on a daily basis - including at work.

Ms Stocks said: “What was initially used as a coping mechanism soon turned into a crutch she used to get through everyday life.”

The court heard that Johnson cared for her disabled husband and mother and felt a “tremendous amount of pressure” as sole provider for the family. Ms Stocks said that Johnson was also dealing with leg injuries and felt she could not afford to take time off work.

Ms Stocks told the court that Johnson “regrets her actions tremendously,” she has since abstained from drug use and approached her GP for long term support to ensure this remains the case.

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, sentencing, said: “You were his primary carer. He was blind and he was 71 years old and he trusted you to care for him and you abused that trust.

“Times may have been hard and I can accept that was what led you into offending but that is no excuse to steal from a vulnerable person.

“The last few months of his life would have been dominated by the worry, anxiety and betrayal he experienced.”