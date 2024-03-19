Former Northamptonshire music teacher banned for life after upskirting conviction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former Northamptonshire music teacher has been banned for life after he was convicted of upskirting offences.

Stuart Davies was subject to a Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) professional conduct panel hearing on February 29, 2024 after he was sentenced for the criminal offences in March 2023.

The 40-year-old, of Brockhall Road, Northampton, was a music teacher when he was arrested in July 2021 and subsequently suspended from the school he was working at the time. The teacher had worked at the school since 2014.

Davies was convicted of six counts of taking or making indecent photographs of children, which led to a one year and seven months prison sentence, suspended for two years. The charges related to upskirting incidents and images being posted on social media.

Following the completion of the criminal case, the TRA panel was held virtually and Davies was not present, nor was he represented.

In a report from the hearing, it was said that Davies did not engage with the proceedings but was “wholly aware” they were going on so the panel was satisfied he had waived his rights to attend the hearing.

The report states: “The panel took account of the way the teaching profession is viewed by others. The panel considered that Mr Davies’ behaviour in committing the offence could affect public confidence in the teaching profession.”

Although the panel found that Davies was previously of good character in relation to criminal or regulatory proceedings, the public interest aspect ultimately led to the lifetime ban on teaching.

The report adds: “The panel considered that public confidence in the profession could be seriously weakened if conduct such as that found against Mr Davies were not treated with the utmost seriousness when regulating the conduct of the profession."

The ban will start with immediate effect and will be without provisions for a review period, meaning Davies cannot ask for the ban to be reconsidered.