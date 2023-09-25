Former Northampton tax agent stole £107,000 from clients including from a dying man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former tax agent who stole £107,000 from clients, including a dying man, has been jailed.

Joseph Logue, of Abbey Street, Northampton, admitted 35 charges of abuse of trust by fraudulently creating tax returns and was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on Friday (September 22).

The 64-year-old made Self Assessment repayment claims for his clients but kept the money for himself, an investigation by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) revealed.

Joseph Logue was jailed at Northampton Crown Court.

The tax agent filed both genuine and fake Self Assessment returns on behalf of clients, but stole the repayments instead of passing them on, using the cash to buy alcohol and fund his lifestyle living in a hotel.

The claims totalled £107,000 and the bogus ones were made without his clients’ knowledge during a four-year fraud that started in 2015.

The fake information supplied by Logue had serious consequences for his clients. Some struggled to claim Covid support and benefits as their tax returns falsely overstated their income, while others were questioned by HMRC for tax debt they did not owe.

His clients included a man who was on end-of-life care and has since died without seeing justice served. Logue's victims were oblivious their details had been used to commit fraud or were told by Logue that HMRC had not sent the repayment.

Nick Stone, operational lead in HMRC’s Fraud Investigation Service, said: “Joseph Logue’s despicable behaviour has left a trail of destruction for victims who placed their trust in him and the professional services he was claiming to offer.

“Some victims had money stolen they were genuinely entitled to claim. We are now working with the victims and relatives to correct tax records.

“Tax agents hold a position of enormous trust and using clients’ details to steal money is a huge breach of that trust.

“This sentence should serve as a warning to the minority of corrupt professionals who wrongly believe they can use their knowledge and position of trust to commit tax crime."

Logue admitted stealing £107,000 at Northampton Crown Court in February this year. He was jailed for three years and nine months at the same court.