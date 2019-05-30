Former Northampton South MP from East Northants loses licence for speeding

A former politician has had his driving licence removed by a court after amassing the maximum 12 points.

Brian Binley, who was Northampton South MP from 2005 to 2015, was disqualified from driving today (Thursday, May 30) after being caught speeding.

He was caught driving his Jaguar at 35mph in a 30mph zone in Newport Pagnell Road, Hackleton, in June last year.

Binley, 77, was given three points for the offence at Northampton Magistrates’ Court today which took him over the legal 12 limit.

He had originally pleaded not guilty and the case had been set for trial but today he pleaded guilty at court and was ordered to pay £824 in costs and fines. He will not be able to reapply for his licence for six months.

Binley, of Parker Way, Higham Ferrers, had previously lost his licence in 2007 when his total reached 12 points after he was caught driving at 37mph in a 30mph zone in Wellingborough.

He was educated at Finedon Mulso Secondary Modern before going on to become an organiser with the Young Conservatives.