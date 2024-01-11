Former Northampton Saints rugby player jailed after sexually assaulting three women in nightclub
A former Northampton Saints rugby player has been jailed for sexually assaulting three women in a Cardiff nightclub.
Api Ratuniyarawa, of The Orchard, Kislingbury, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Tuesday (January 9) after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by penetration and one count of sexual assault.
The 37-year-old, who played for Saints between 2016 and 2022 and made more than 100 appearances, was selected to play for the Barbarians against Wales on November 4, 2023. He had been playing for London Irish in the 2022/2023 season, before the team went into administration and was suspended from the Gallagher Premiership.
The former Fiji international was in Cardiff in the week leading up to the Barbarians match, which is when he attended Revolution bar on three consecutive nights. While there he sexually assaulted three women, South Wales Police say.
CCTV footage from inside the premises captured Ratuniyarawa’s offending. The lock was arrested before he could make an appearance for the Barbarians on November 4.
Detective Constable Seren West, from South Wales Police, said: “The victims have shown incredible strength and courage to come forward and support the investigation. They provided statements and bravely described in detail how they have been affected both physically and mentally by what happened.
“We hope that sentencing brings them some sense of closure and allows the women to regain their confidence.”
Ratuniyarawa was sentenced to two years and 10 months in prison, and will be a registered sex offender for 10 years.