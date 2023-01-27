Former Northampton care home worker sentenced for assaulting a resident

A former Northampton care home worker who assaulted a resident has been fined.

Gail Woolman worked at a home run by Northamptonshire County Council when she committed the offence on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.

Woolman, 48, of The Grove, Moulton, denied one count of assault by beating. However, she was found guilty after a trial in December.

Wellingborough Magistrates' Court.

At a sentencing hearing at Wellingborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (January 25) she was told she must complete a six-month community order and was fined a total of £1,795. Also, she must pay prosecution costs of £1,200, £500 compensation to the victim and a £95 victim surcharge.