Forensics team dig up garden at Northampton home

A team of forensic archaeologists are digging up the garden at a Northampton home where police are at the scene.

Officers are at currently at a house in Beechwood Drive in Westone with one police car outside.

Both the front and back gardens are being dug up by a forensics team in white suits, with a police tent at the rear of the house.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scene today

Slabs have been taken up at the front of the house with a pile of earth and rubble on the driveway.

Reports that bones have been found are yet to be confirmed.

Police are yet to reveal further information about the incident and have been contacted for comment.