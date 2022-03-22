Foreign secretary Liz Truss pledged not to give up her attempts to get justice for Harry Dunn what would have been his 22nd birthday.

Northampton Town fan Harry was just 19 when he died after his bike was in collision with a black BMW driven by Anne Sacoolas.

The American was later charged with causing death by dangerous driving but has not faced trial despite a two-and-a-half year campaign for justice by Harry's family.

Ms Truss tweeted on Tuesday (March 22): "Harry Dunn’s family are in my thoughts and have my full support.

"I know how painful the anniversary of Harry’s birthday will be without justice yet being fulfilled.

"We continue to stress to our counterparts in the USA the importance of the virtual trial taking place urgently."

Radd Seiger, spokesman for Harry's family — his twin brother Niall, mum Charlotte Charles and dad Tim Dunn — tweeted a photos of Harry and Niall as kids with the message: "Not all twins walk side by side. Sometimes one has wings to fly.

"Happy birthday Niall. Happy birthday Harry. "

Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, is accused of causing Harry's death after the fatal crash outside the US military base RAF Croughton on August 27, 2019.

She was due to face a UK court hearing via a video link in January but it was postponed allow "ongoing discussions" with the Crown Prosecution Service to continue.