Football fan's four-year ban for yelling homophobic abuse during Northampton Town game

A 51-year-old who yelled homophobic abuse at a match official during a Northampton Town game has been banned from all football grounds for four years after being reported by fellow fans.

Gary Lee Ross, of Ashby Road, Daventry, was a spectator at an EFL League Two fixture between Cobblers and Cheltenham at Sixfields on December 29, 2019.

Northampton magistrates heard Ross had disagreed with an official's decision during the game — which ended in a 1-1 draw — and shouted homophobic comments.

Ross was arrested after his homophobic slurs at a match official during a game at Sixfields in December 2019

These were then reported to the police and Ross was arrested on suspicion of using abusive words likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

He was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty at a hearing on Friday (February 11) when he was handed a four-year banning order and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £342.

Following sentencing, Northamptonshire Police Football Officer, PC Chris Brooks-Payne, said: “Ross is the type of person real football fans don’t want at their games because they take away from the enjoyment of the match.

“There is no place in football for homophobia and we are really pleased that people felt able to report this incident to the police so action could be taken.

“I hope Ross spends his time away from live football reflecting on his attitudes and makes the decision to upgrade them to the 21st century.”

Earlier this month, fans were warned they will face tougher sentences for homophobic chants at football games in England.

The Crown Prosecution Service announced offending fans could be convicted of committing a hate crime.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill QC, said: "We have made clear to the police that well-known homophobic slurs could be prosecuted as a hate crime, along with any other discriminatory language.