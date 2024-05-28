Cobblers lost 2-1 at home to Exeter in League One in April

A football fan who threw a flare onto the pitch during a match at Northampton Town has been fined £500 banned from his club's games home and away for THREE YEARS.

According to court documents 18-year-old Josh Upfield also pleaded guilty to possessing a firework / flare at a sporting event following Cobblers' 2-1 League One defeat by Exeter at Sixfields Stadium on April 20, 2024.

Upfield, said to be of Crediton, Devon, was fined £500 by Northampton magistrates at a hearing on May 16 and ordered to pay a total of £785 including an £85 contribution to prosecution costs and a £200 surcharge to fund victim services.

