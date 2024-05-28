Football fan who threw flare at Northampton Town's Sixfields ground lands three-year ban from Exeter games home and away
According to court documents 18-year-old Josh Upfield also pleaded guilty to possessing a firework / flare at a sporting event following Cobblers' 2-1 League One defeat by Exeter at Sixfields Stadium on April 20, 2024.
Upfield, said to be of Crediton, Devon, was fined £500 by Northampton magistrates at a hearing on May 16 and ordered to pay a total of £785 including an £85 contribution to prosecution costs and a £200 surcharge to fund victim services.
Magistrates also issued Upfield with a football banning order ordering him to stay away from Exeter's St James's Park ground for periods of six hours before and after kick-off on match days and not to travel to any town or city where the club are playing.