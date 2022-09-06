Footage released after tyres damaged in Kettering street
Can you help police identify this man?
By Stephanie Weaver
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:13 am
Updated
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:13 am
Police have released footage of a man they wish to speak to after incidents of criminal damage in Wallis Road, Kettering.
The incidents happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, when a number of tyres were punctured by an unknown object.
The man in the footage or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000485832.
