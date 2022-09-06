News you can trust since 1931
Footage released after tyres damaged in Kettering street

Can you help police identify this man?

By Stephanie Weaver
Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Tuesday, 6th September 2022, 10:13 am

Police have released footage of a man they wish to speak to after incidents of criminal damage in Wallis Road, Kettering.

The incidents happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, when a number of tyres were punctured by an unknown object.

The man in the footage or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000485832.

Police are trying to identify this man