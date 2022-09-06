Footage released after tyres damaged in Kettering street

Police have released footage of a man they wish to speak to after incidents of criminal damage in Wallis Road, Kettering.

The incidents happened in the early hours of Sunday, August 21, when a number of tyres were punctured by an unknown object.

The man in the footage or anyone who recognises him should call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 22000485832.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...