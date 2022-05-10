Two men from Northampton have paid a hefty price for dumping rubbish in their local community.

Jeffrey Gent and Sandors Kozlovskis were each ordered to pay more than £1,000 in fines and court costs after admitting to separate charges of fly-tipping in Thorplands.

Council neighbourhood wardens initially issued £400 penalties. But the cases ended up in front of local magistrates after they failed to pay.

Gent, aged 56, admitted fly-tipping after household waste including a mattress and old carpet belonging to him were found dumped near his home in Sidebrook Court last March.

Magistrates ordered him to pay a £400 fine, costs of £620, plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Kozlovskis, aged 20, of Nicholls Court was originally issued with his fixed penalty notice after a shopping trolley full of waste was found abandoned in Far Meadow Court in October 2021.

He was fined £400 with an order to pay costs of £600 plus a £40 victim surcharge.

Councillor David Smith, West Northamptonshire cabinet member for community safety and engagement, said: “People should not have to put up with these anti-social offences taking place in their communities.

"I would like to thank the Neighbourhood Wardens whose diligence led to the offenders paying the price for their actions.