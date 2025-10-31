Fly-tipper sentenced in court after dumping rubbish in Northampton country lane and failing to pay fine

A fly-tipper has been sentenced in court after he dumped rubbish in a Northampton country lane and failed to pay the subsequent fine.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to court documents, Joseph Paul Smith of Croftmeadow Court appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court on October 21, where he pleaded guilty to the unlawful deposit of controlled waste in Banbury Lane, on September 9, 2024.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says the 29-year-old admitted to the offence during an interview with its officers and was issued with a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN). However, he failed to pay the fine, so the council pursued prosecution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Smith failed to attend his initial court hearing in August, resulting in a warrant for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested and was sentenced for the offence during the hearing on October 21.

Joseph Paul Smith has been sentenced in court for fly-tipping. Photo: WNC.

Councillor Andrew Last, WNC’s Cabinet Member HR, Corporate and Regulatory Services, said: “Fly-tipping is a serious environmental crime that blights our communities and costs taxpayers thousands of pounds each year. We will not hesitate to take enforcement action against those who choose to dump waste illegally.

"This prosecution sends a clear message that such behaviour will not be tolerated and that we’re fully committed to cracking down on those who commit offences.”

Smith was fined a total of £1,380, including a £200 fine, an £80 victim surcharge and £1,100 in costs.