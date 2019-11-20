Fly-tipped timber in Northampton lane is set on fire in suspected early evening arson attack

A large amount of fly-tipped timber was set on fire in a Northampton lane last night in a suspected arson attack.

A fire crew was dispatched to the track off Nene Way, Kings Heath, at around 7pm last night (November 19) after a pile of dumped wood caught fire.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue had to battle the blaze before it could spread to nearby bushes along the road.

The lane is a common site for flytipping - today, even as the charred remains of last nights fire wait to be taken away, the burnt wreckage of a motorcycle and recent, unrelated fire sit only a few dozen yards away.

Northampton Borough Council has even placed a warning notice at the entrance to the road - locally known as "Skid Alley" - and have even set up automatic number plate recognition cameras.

One resident, whose house overlooks the field close to the track, told the Chronicle and Echo: "There's always trouble down that way. There are fly-tippers and fires all the time."