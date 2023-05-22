Fly-tip including cannabis and construction waste found on 'quiet county lane' in Northamptonshire

Cannabis, construction and household waste has been found in a “quiet country lane” in Northamptonshire.

West Northamptonshire Council tweeted: “This fly-tip of household waste, construction waste, and cannabis waste on a quiet country lane between Norton and the A5 was reported to us on May 12.

"Our team are looking into this so if you have any information that might help the investigation, please email [email protected]”

The fly-tip found in a "quiet country lane" in Northamptonshire. Photo: West Northamptonshire Council.