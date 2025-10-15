Flasher exposed himself near housing estate in Northampton
Northamptonshire Police, who issued the appeal today (Wednesday), said the incident happened between the Aldi roundabout and the Stratford Drive junction roundabout on Wednesday, October 8, between 1pm and 2pm, when a man was seen to be “indecently exposing himself”.
The suspect is described as a black man, aged 40-50, wearing navy blue shorts and a hoody, police said.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 25000592039 when passing on any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.