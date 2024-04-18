Five vehicles seized and more than 30 motoring offences detected during one day at Northampton retail park

The day of action took place at Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road.

Five vehicles were seized and more than 30 motoring offences detected by police during one day of action at a Northampton retail park.

On Thursday, April 4, officers from Northamptonshire Police were joined by DVSA and His Majesty’s Revenue & Customs (HMRC) at Nene Valley Retail Park in Towcester Road.

During the checks, the driver of a white Ford Transit was arrested. He was charged with having a trailer with a load which was insecure/in a position likely to cause danger and driving without third party insurance.

The 49-year-old Northampton man was bailed to appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on April 25.

A further two drivers received Traffic Offence Report (TOR) tickets for driving vehicles with insecure loads.

A further nine drivers received TOR tickets - six for seatbelt and one for number plate offences, plus two for vehicles found to be in a dangerous condition. Two other drivers were given words of advice.

Five drivers had their vehicles seized – three had no valid motor insurance or were driving without a licence. One had an expired MOT while another was running on red diesel, which is illegal to use on public roads.

A further five vehicles were issued with immediate prohibition notices which prevented the drivers from continuing their journeys until the defects and offences rectified, which included defective tyres, ASB light and indicators and vehicle overweight.

While another motorist received a delayed prohibition notice for a cracked windscreen. This means that although the driver could continue with their journey, the owner of the vehicle had up to 10 days to fix the defect before re-inspection.

PC Mo Allsopp-Clarke of Northamptonshire Police’s Safer Roads Team said: “Everyone needs to play their part to ensure everyone using our roads get home safely and one of the most basic, but essential, ways to do this is to make sure you and your vehicle are fit for the road.

