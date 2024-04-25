Five sheep dead after 24 livestock animals attacked by dog in Northamptonshire farmers' field

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five sheep have died after a dog attacked around two dozen livestock animals in a Northamptonshire farmers’ field.

The incident happened between 10.30am and 4.30pm on Monday, April 22 in a field in the village of Farthinghoe, near Brackley.

Police say the sheep were among 24 livestock animals believed to have been attacked by an unknown dog. Five others required stitches and a further 14 were prescribed a course of antibiotics for their injuries.

Following the incident, Northamptonshire Police is reminding owners that they have a responsibility to keep their pets under control, and that dogs chasing livestock can legally be shot dead by farmers.

Rural Crime Sergeant Abigail Anstead, who is investigating this incident, said: “Whether farmer or pet owner, the death of an animal is devastating, but all of this is completely avoidable if people walking dogs keep them on a lead and under control around farm animals.

“This simple measure is part of responsible dog ownership, helps to protect pets and livestock alike, and means everyone can enjoy our beautiful countryside both safely and responsibly.”

Witnesses or anyone with information which could assist the investigation are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, incident number: 24000176610.

The police force is also issuing advice on responsible dog ownership around livestock.

A spokeswoman said: “With sheep now out in the fields with their young lambs, dog owners across the county are asked to keep their pets on a lead and under control – farmers are legally allowed to shoot a dog to prevent livestock worrying.”

Tips for walking dogs around livestock

• Keep dogs on a lead and under control when walking through fields of livestock• Always stick to public rights of way and leave all gates as you found them• If you live beside land where livestock is grazed, ensure you always know where your dog is, and keep your property secure so your dog cannot escape• Cows can be curious and may follow walkers. If this happens, keep facing the animal and move calmly and slowly, don’t turn your back to it or run• Steer well clear of young animals and do not try to pet them. Cows with calves will be protective and may become aggressive• If you feel threatened by cattle when with a dog, let go of the lead so you and the dog can get to safety separately• Dog owners MUST bag and bin their dog’s poo - it carries a parasite called Neosporin which causes abortions in animals and the bags left on the ground can be ingested and cause slow painful deaths, or end up baled into silage and eaten that way

Incidents of livestock worrying should be reported online to the police or by calling the non-emergency 101 number. If the dog is in the process of worrying livestock and cannot be stopped, please call 999.

Anyone who shoots a dog to prevent livestock worrying must notify the police within 48 hours.