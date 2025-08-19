Five police cars descend on Northampton estate during chase which resulted in two men being arrested in front of shocked neighbours

A 40-year-old man has appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court following a police chase through the streets of Upton.

Police were called just after 5.35am on Sunday August 17 when ANPR cameras flagged up a vehicle which had been reported as stolen on August 14 from an address in Timken Close, Northampton.

Officers saw the vehicle in Edith Street which resulted in a police chase through town heading towards Upton and eventually stopped at around 5.50am in Rounding Lane where two men were arrested.

Eyewitnesses in the area were woken by the sound of sirens coming into the estate during the chase which involved three marked police cars and two unmarked with multiple officers at the scene.

The pilot of the Roofcare balloon 'Flying Roofer' @HCusden who had taken off from the Northampton Balloon Festival at the Racecourse early on Sunday morning captured the moment police sped down High Street, Upton, during the car chase

Northamptonshire Police confirmed that a 40-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and driving offences.

A 35-year-old Northampton man was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle, and was later released with no further action.

Jamie Gary John Blyde, aged 40, of no fixed address, was charged with numerous offences and appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Monday August 18.

The charges include dangerous driving, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence, driving without insurance, possession of a knife/sharp bladed article in public, possession of a Class A drug and failure to provide a specimen.

Blyde entered a not guilty plea to the weapons offence, and guilty pleas to the others.

He is due to appear in Northampton Magistrates Court again on October 20.

The investigation into the burglary/theft of the vehicle is ongoing, according to police.