Five men suspected of removing tags from items in Sports Direct in Northampton
CCTV images have been released after five men are suspected to have removed tags from items at a Northampton Sports Direct.
The incident took place at between 7.25pm and 7.45pm on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Sports Direct in Riverside Retail Park.
Officers have now released CCTV images.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Five men entered Sports Direct and are suspected of removing tags from clothing, causing £250 to £300 damage to the items.
“When challenged in the NIKE section by a member of staff, the five men dispersed around the store before running off towards the A45.”
Officers believe the men in the images may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for them or anyone who may recognise them to get in touch.
Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000786960.