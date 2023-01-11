Five men steal bikes in Rothwell break-in before dumping them at side of the road

A gang of five males broke into a garage in Rothwell and stole two bicycles before dumping them at the side of the road.

Police are investigating the burglary in Coronation Avenue which took place between 9pm and 11pm on Monday (January 9).

The suspects were wearing puffer jackets, dark trousers and trainers and walked to Glendon Road, leaving the bikes at the side of the B576 Desborough Road, before making off in a white Audi A3 saloon.

Police are investigating