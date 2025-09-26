Five men jailed for total of 39 years after supplying up to 7kg of cocaine across Northampton

Five men have been jailed for a total of more than 39 years after they all played a part in supplying up to 7kg of cocaine across Northampton.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Layne Liburd, aged 39, Ford Prior, aged 31, Tony Bobowicz, aged 50, Jamie Newton, aged 33 and Alan Jackson, aged 50, were sentenced at Northampton Crown Court on September 22 after they were all found guilty of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

The men worked together between April 2024 and August 2024 to supply up to 7kg of cocaine in and around Northampton. Drugs found during arrests were worth upwards of £200,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On June 15, 2024, Newton and Jackson were arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs at the Leicester Forest services at junction 21 of the M1 and upon a search, they were found to be in possession of a large quantity of cash, white powder, a knuckle duster, a silver butcher’s meat hook, and an axe.

Left to right: Prior, Liburd, Newton, Jackson, Bobowicz.

A search of Jackson’s home address in Daventry then uncovered mobile phones, amphetamine, a machete and cocaine. At Newton’s home address, they found cocaine, cash and mobile phones.

On July 24, 2024, police officers executed a warrant at Jackson’s home address, and once inside, found white powder and drug dealing paraphernalia.

On August 6, 2024, the group’s crimes were finally stopped when Liburd, under Prior’s instruction, collected two kilo blocks of cocaine from an associate’s address and then passed them onto Bobowicz, who acted as a courier for the drugs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobowicz was stopped by officers a short time later at the junction of Tintern Avenue and Dallington Road in Northampton, and when they searched his car, they found the large quantity of Class A drugs, worth upwards of £200,000.

Police seized a number of items during arrests.

Detective Superintendent Lee McBride said: “This was a fantastic piece of work that has seen five people involved in the large-scale supply of Class A drugs sent to prison for significant periods of time.

“Our approach to tackling drug harm is to relentlessly pursue people like these five men whose actions negatively impact on the communities we serve.

“I want to be clear though, that although we are really pleased with this result, our determination and zero-tolerance approach remains as strong as ever and we will continue working hard to put more drug dealers behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Finally, I’d like to thank Northamptonshire Police and the Crown Prosecution Service for their invaluable work on this case. Together we have achieved this outcome and made our streets safer as a result.”

Sentences:

Ford Prior, aged 31, of Balmoral Road, Northampton, was sentenced to 13 years and eight months in prison.

Layne Liburd, aged 39, previously of Oak Street, Northampton, was sentenced to ten years and three months in prison.

Jamie Newton, aged 33, of Kilworth Road, Daventry, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Alan Jackson, aged 50, of Hillary Close, Daventry, was sentenced to six years in prison.

Tony Bobowicz, aged 50, of St James Road, Northampton, was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.