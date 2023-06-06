News you can trust since 1931
Five men arrested after police dog tracks them following reports of theft from lorry in Northampton M1 services

They were found hiding close to a residential property
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 11:42 BST

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle after an incident at an M1 service station near Northampton, which led to a police dog chase.

Northamptonshire Police were called to Rothersthorpe services on the northbound carriageway of the M1 at just after 12.30am on Tuesday (June 6).

The five fled on foot and were tracked by Police Dog Fama.

PD Fama tracked the suspects following an incident at a service station on the M1.
PD Fama tracked the suspects following an incident at a service station on the M1.
A spokeswoman for the force said: “Five men (aged 30, 29, 28, 21 and 19) from West Yorkshire were arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, which occurred between 12.35am and 1am this morning (June 6).

"Officers attended the services at junction 15A of the northbound carriageway, following reports of a theft from an HGV in progress.

"On arrival, the suspects left the scene and have been tracked to the rear of a residential property in Rothersthorpe by PD Fama.”

All five men remain in custody at this time.