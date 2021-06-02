Five arrests made following drugs bust in Corby

Police acting on community concerns around drug dealing in Corby have made five arrests and seized cash and a quantity of suspected illegal drugs.

Officers from Corby Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in Argyll Street on Tuesday, May 25.

This action was taken as a direct result of concerns reported by the community that the address was being used for the sale of drugs.

Five arrests were made following the warrant at a property in Argyll Street, Corby

Items found and seized included a quantity of brown and white powders, 36 individual wraps of what is believed to be Class A drugs, and £745 in cash.

Three men aged 45, 47 and 58, and two women aged 49 and 54 were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

PC Brad Smith, of the Corby NPT, said: “Our core function as a Neighbourhood Policing Team is to respond to issues raised to us by our communities, and the activity at this address was clearly affecting quality of life for local residents.

"Thanks to the information they provided we’ve been able to take suspected illegal drugs off the streets, illustrating the commitment of Northamptonshire Police to fighting crime and protecting people.

“If anyone has concerns in relation to any form of suspected illegal activity, please report it to us on 101 or online at www.northants.police.uk/ro or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”