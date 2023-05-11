Five males have been arrested on suspicion on drugs and exploitation offences after police officers raided homes in Northampton and Wellingborough.

As part of ongoing efforts to target this form of crime, this morning, (Thursday, May 11), officers from the force and the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU) executed five warrants across Northampton and Wellingborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warrants were executed in Herbert Street, Northampton, and Minerva Way, Buckingham Close, Longfellow Road, and York Road, Wellingborough.

Five males have been arrested after police raided homes in Wellingborough and Northampton.

Those arrested are a 22-year-old Northampton man, three Wellingborough men aged 43, 41 and 23, and a 16-year-old boy, also from Wellingborough. All remain in police custody at present.

A number of people were also referred for safeguarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad