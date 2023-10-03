Five arrested in connection with 'chop shop' near Kettering after keyless car thefts

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Five men aged 21, 35, 37, 40 and 52 have been arrested in connection with a so-called ‘chop shop’ discovered in a village near Kettering.

The unit in Loddington Road in Cransley was allegedly being used to take apart stolen vehicles.

Last week, vehicles and/or parts of vehicles from Nottingham, Surrey, London, Warwickshire and Northamptonshire were recovered after being stolen via keyless entry, with evidence to suggest they were allegedly being taken apart inside the Loddington Road unit.

A spokesman for Northants Police said: “This unit is one of a number of legitimate units in the location and it is thought that it had only been rented for a short period of time without the landlord or other businesses owners having knowledge of what it was allegedly being used for.”