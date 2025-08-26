Five arrested after firearm discharged in cemetery in Northampton

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 26th Aug 2025, 15:26 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2025, 16:07 BST
Five people have been arrested after a firearms was discharged in a cemetery in Northampton.

The incident happened at Towcester Road Cemetery at just before 12.45pm on Friday August 22.

Most Popular

Police say they received reports that a firearm had been discharged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a large emergency service presence in the area.

The incident happened at Towcester Road Cemetery.placeholder image
The incident happened at Towcester Road Cemetery.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: “Today (Tuesday August 26), the force executed warrants at two addresses in Northampton. As a result, five people have been arrested on suspicion of firearm offences.”

Those arrested were a 46-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and a 19-year-old man who are all still in police custody. A 19-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy from Northampton, have both been released with no further action.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice