For the first week of a three-month “surge activity” campaign, Northamptonshire Police will focus on drug harm across the county.

Twelve weeks of so-called “surge activity” will see another sustained focus on the force’s priority crime areas – drug harm, serious violence, serious and organised crime and violence against women and girls - following a similar campaign in summer 2022.

Working with partners across Northamptonshire, police say communities will see heightened law enforcement, increased visibility and the execution of dozens of operational warrants targeting known offenders.

Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Nick Adderley, setting out matters of priority last year.

Monday (January 9) marks the start of the campaign, kicking off with a focus on drug harm and the crimes linked to those who supply or use illicit substances, what happens to the drugs the force confiscates and engagement events.

Chief Inspector Willis said: “Today is day one of our new 12-week round of surge activity. Over the next three months we will be raising the profile of our four matters of priority, drug harm, violence against women and girls, serious violence, and serious and organised crime.

“For week one I am focussing the full blue fury of Northamptonshire Police on the reduction of drug harm, in full alignment with the National Drug Strategy. This will see a targeted blend of enforcement, diversion, prevention, and education across both the police service and a range of partner organisations.

“The illegal drug trade is a key driver of all sorts of crime. While we work ceaselessly to reduce drug harm all year round, this week is designed to highlight and intensify our efforts. Some of the activity will be highly visible, whereas other endeavours will naturally need to be more low-key.

“However, we cannot tackle this issue alone, we need members of the public who have information relating to drug dealing, drug driving, or drug related criminality to contact us. We will act on all information provided, where able to do so.”

Northamptonshire Police say officers are reliant on the public reporting any concerns.